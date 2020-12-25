One Week Old Baby Goes Missing after Mother Dies at Kitwe Hospital

A one-week-old baby has gone missing in unclear circumstances at the Kitwe Teaching Hospital while the mother has died in the aftermath of a caesarean operation.

The incident happened when mother to the baby Naomi Chipulu, 37, was at admitted to the health institution’s Intensive Care Unit after giving birth through caesarean section.

According to father to the child Paul Chipulu, the family had requested to have the baby that was being kept in the incubator but health authorities on duty refused and alleged that the person that had come to get the baby was in a drunken state.

He said that when the family went back, it was discovered that the baby had gone missing in unclear circumstances.

Health authorities who have confirmed the development say all officers on duty have been interviewed as the matter has already been reported to police.

And Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has confirmed disappearance of the baby.

She said police have instituted investigations to ascertain how the baby was moved out of the institution.

And the family have now refused to bury mother to the baby, until the missing child is found.

The husband said the incident had left him traumatized.