Vubwi Council Chair Interred

Vubwi Town Council on Thursday held a valedictory service for the late council chairperson Joshua Daka who died on Wednesday.

The service was held at Chipata council chamber before taking the body of the deceased to his home village in Chief Mlolo’s area in Chadiza for burial today (Friday).

Speaking during the service Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu said the late Zulu will be remembered for his hard work.

Zulu said President Edgar Lungu has since sent a message of condolences to the Daka family.

Vubwi council vice-chairperson Ackleo Banda said the people of Vubwi will never forget Daka for his great works.

Chipata main RCZ Congregation reverend Tellas Shumba urged leaders to ensure they live good legacies.

The service was attended by Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale and various council chairpersons from within the province, DC’s and members of parliament.