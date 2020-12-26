5 DIE, 13 SERIOUSLY INJURED IN KABWE ACCIDENT

Kabwe ~ Sat, 26 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Five people have died while 13 have sustained serious injuries from the bus accident which happened in Kabwe around 06:30 hours along Great North road near Tony’s area in Kabwe of Central Province.

Police say 42 others sustained minor injuries.

Involved in the accident were Andrew Mumba aged 37 of Chipulukusu Compound, Ndola who was driving a motor vehicle, Zhotong bus registration number BCA 77 , property of Likili bus services travelling from South to North.

“The accident happened when the driver of the motor vehicle lost control of the motor vehicle and went off the road on the left side and flipped . The deceased have been identified as Celestinah Bwalya aged 74 of Nakonde, Veronica Chipepo aged 63 of Katete District, and 3 other unidentified persons, a male and two females,” Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed. “The injured are: 1.Petronella Shinyambo 34 of Nakonde,

Bupe Mwila 37 of Chinsali, a Sikazwe aged 45 of Kabangwe Area, Lusaka, Precious Katontoka 33,

Mika Chunga 21 of Chinsali, Sydney Zulu age 26 of Chinsali, Gondwin Mwanyangala aged 38 a Tanzanian national, Thelma Mwansa aged 22 of Chimanimani, KABWE, male juvenile Promise Sakala aged 07, Henry Hamatumbila aged 27 of Chinsali, Emmanuel Bwalya aged 25 of Mandevu ,Lusaka, Friday Kasonde aged 34 of Mandevu compound Lusaka, Agnes’s Nalomba aged 20. The 42 passengers who sustained minor Injuries and are being treated and discharged.”