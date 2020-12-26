6 TEENAGERS GIVE BIRTH ON CHRISTMAS DAY AT CHIPATA CENTRAL HOSPITAL

Chipata ~ Sat, 26 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

SIX of the eleven mothers to Christmas babies born at Chipata Central Hospital are under age.

Acting Chipata Central hospital senior medical superintendent Dr Donald Kasoma said the youngest mother of the Christmas babies is 16 years old compared to last year where the youngest mother was only 13 years old.

“It is also with a heavy burden that we announce that among these we have under age mothers, a total of six, one is 16 years old, one is 17 and four of them are 18 years old. It’s a slightly better picture than we had last time where we had a 13-year-old being a mother to a Christmas baby,” Dr Kasoma said.

He, however, said the mothers were in good health.

And Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu said it is unfortunate that the province has continued to record early pregnancies and early marriages but was quick to note that strides were being made to reduce the two vices.