DMMU MOVES INTO MUMBWA TO ASSIST FLOOD VICTIMS

Mumbwa ~ Sat, 26 DEC 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Three people are reportedly missing while hundreds others have been left homeless due to floods caused by the bursting of Katesha dam in Mumbwa District.

More than hundred houses in Munenge and Kambobe villages in Mumbwa have been submerged in floods with over hundred family left in the cold.

Minister in the Office of the Vice President Olipa Phiri who led a delegation from Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU and from defence said government will do everything possible to ensure lives of people are safe and out of danger.

Ms Phiri said the lives of people are more important than anything else hence the prompt response from various government wings.

She said the quick response clearly shows how government value the people of Mumbwa.

And Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said his office has made available various food and non food items to aid the affected families

Mr Kabwe said DMMU has made available 110 bags of Mealie meal, 10 boxes (2litres by 12) and 100 sets of kitchen sets.

Mr Kabwe said other items includes 100 parks of Dignity kits ,1000 facemasks, 100 blankets and 100 tents.

Mr Kabwe further said that government will move all the affected people to Mumbwa trades school for temporal shelter untill the situation is corrected.

He said government will provide all the basic needs to affected families for the entire time they will be at the trades school.

Meanwhile, Mumbwa Central Member of Parliament Cledo Nanjuwa thanked government for the prompt response to the flood victims.

Mr Nanjuwa said he never expected what has happened because the time to prepare was limited.

He said the people of Mumbwa will remain indebted to government for the gesture.

Mr Nanjuwa said its gratifying to see people smile in the faces of people who were left with nothing.