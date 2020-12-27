CHARITY CHANDA LUMPA FOUNDATION DONATES TO NEWBORNS AT UTH

Lusaka ~ Sun, 27 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Charity Chanda Lumpa Foundation (CCLF) on Friday donated baby hampers to newborns at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

Speaking during the donation, Charity C. Lumpa, who is the Executive Director of the foundation, said the main objective of the organization is to make social impact in society.

She further said the Charity Chanda Lumpa Foundation was established to act as a channel through which she could give back to society by identifying specific social needs of various groups of people and extending a helping hand in meeting such needs.

“What we are here to do is to make a contribution to the society. We would like to make a social impact through our interaction with the community and we thought that on this Christmas day, there are some families which are not at home. There are many people who are not at home, especially the women, who have given birth today or from midnight. So we just came to cheer them up a little bit and give them support through the gifts we are giving them as they start with their families or their little babies and just to make them feel that they are part of the community,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lumpa said with challenging times of Covid-19 whose effects have impacted negatively on the economy and families, the country can overcome anything when stakeholders work together.

“We can overcome anything if we collaborate and put our hands together, if we have a union of hearts in terms of what we seek as a better society for each and every person who lives in Zambia. I think once we join hands and commit to working together, there is a lot that we can achieve,” she said.

Lumpa later visited the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) where she interacted with mothers whose babies are on life support.

Speaking with one mother who delivered a Christmas baby but was admitted at the NICU, Ms Lumpa said she undersands the challenges which mothers naturally go through during and after child birth.

She encouraged the women with babies in NICU to remain strong and prayerful.

“I know the challenges mothers go through during and after child birth. I am a mother myself. I cannot begin to imagine how challenging it is for everyone here,” she said.

“The Charity Chanda Lumpa Foundation is here to give support to you our dearest mothers. We thought we could support you with baby hampers and my prayer is that you should all be discharged from here with the babies. We are waiting for these babies to come join us in society and contribute towards making our Zambia a better place.”