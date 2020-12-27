HH ADVISES HIS CADRES TO MAINTAIN PEACE DURING JOSEPH’S BURIAL



Lusaka ~ Sun, 27 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has called for peaceful burial of party cadre Joseph Kaunda of Kafue who was shot dead last week as police dispersed opposition sympathizers near the Service headquarters.

The cadres and other sympathizers turned out in numbers to offer support to Mr Hichilema who was being questioned over some questionable land deals.

“We call for restraint and peaceful burial ceremony this morning as we put to rest our gallant supporter, Joseph Kaunda, who was gunned down in cold blood,” Mr Hichilema has stated.

“We also call on the Zambia Police not to provoke the mourners as their presence will just agitate our people…”