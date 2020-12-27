LET’S GUARD OUR HARD EARNED PEACE – ECL



Lusaka ~ Sun, 27 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has called on the church to voice out against rising vices that threaten the unity, peace and security of the country.

The Head of State noted that the church has been instrumental in promoting peace and unity among citizens adding that the church has helped to anchor the principles as well as values of the nation.

President Lungu stressed the need to guard the hard earned peace of the country jealously.

Speaking during the Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAOG) New Council of Bishops installation service today, the President said the church should work with parents and teachers across the nation, to arrest the moral degradation that has engulfed young people.

“Of particular concern is the rising display of immorality and juvenile delinquency and the wanton abuse of the internet. We are witnessing significant abuse of recreational drugs by young people,” he said.

“This has brought about serious social challenges such as the rise in teen pregnancies, child marriages, and early school drop-outs. The young people are our future, and our investment in their moral, educational and material life is imperative and the church is at the centre of this cause. We have always said that the youth are the future of our nation, but, they have to be molded in a Christian way of life and learn to respect god and the entire humanity. And you as a church, you have this full responsibility of maintaining peace and love among us.”

Meanwhile, President Lungu said political tension could easily be on the rise in the country ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The Head of State however called on the church to promote an environment that will foster a peaceful and democratic electoral environment.

The President said church needed to promote an environment devoid of violence and other electoral malpractices that could threaten the peace and security of the country.

He stressed the need for the country to remain “one Zambia one nation” according to the motto.

President Lungu said Zambia could only be better when significant leadership from the church continues to offer the much-needed spiritual guidance.

“I, therefore, urge the leadership of the Pentecostal Assemblies of God to continue to play its prophetic and missionary role that it has played since 1955 when it was established in Zambia.”

“Zambia, Africa and the world at large, can only be better when significant leadership from the church continues to offer the much-needed spiritual guidance.”

Meanwhile, the Head of State commended PAOG for playing an important role in the education and health sectors.

He said the contribution helped create employment and shape young people.

“I also note with satisfaction that a number of PAOG congregations run schools and institutions that are engaged heavily in key social and economic sectors of our nation, particularly in education and health. We highly commend these efforts that have helped to create employment and shape future leaders. These are also significant because they continue to supplement government efforts to deliver critical, life-saving services to the people of Zambia. In this vein, we commend your effort through the Trans-Africa Christian University (TACU) which, apart from training pastors to lead congregations, is contributing to national development by training teachers and social workers. It goes without saying, therefore, that we immensely appreciate the role the church has played over the years in guiding the moral, developmental, theological and ethical life of our country,” he said.