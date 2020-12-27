LIVES WILL CONTINUE BEING LOST UNLESS MOTORISTS LEARN TO EXERCISE MAXIMUM PATIENCE – RTSA

Lusaka ~ Sun, 27 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) is concerned with the negligent behavior of some drivers.

RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer Gladwell Banda said in a statement that the country will continue losing lives unless motorists learn to exercise maximum patience and be considerate to other road users.

Banda said some motorists have continued behaving negligently on the roads, violating the driver’s duty of reasonable care adding that they have repeatedly demonstrated to be a danger to the public.

And Banda disclosed that the Agency has scaled up law enforcement targeting public service transport during the festive season throughout the country.

He also reaffirmed RTSA’s commitment to road safety for all road users.

“The RTSA has reiterated its call to motorists to exercise caution given the weather conditions and wet road surfaces of the roads in most parts of the country in order to avoid road accidents,” he said.

“The Agency has also reaffirmed its commitment to road safety for all road users and will continue with the accelerated interventions to reduce the risk to road users like commuters being involved in road accidents.”

Meanwhile, the Agency conveyed condolences to the families of the people that died in a road traffic accident along the Great North Road in Kabwe in the early hours of yesterday.

Five people died on the spot and several others sustained serious injuries following a fatal road accident which happened around 06:50 hours.

According to preliminary investigations by the Agency, the driver of the Zhong Taong bus belonging to Likili Motorways, Andrew Mumba, aged 37, lost control of the bus when he tried to avoid hitting a cyclist.

“Whereas it has been established that the driver holds a valid drivers’ licence the Agency is still frantically carrying out investigations to establish the cause of the accident after which the public will be informed of the next course of action,” read the statement issued by RTSA Public Relations Manager Mukela Mangolwa.