POLICE THANK UPND LEADERSHIP FOR BURYING JOSEPH KAUNDA IN A PEACEFUL WAY



Lusaka ~ Sun, 27 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Police has thanked the UPND leadership for a peaceful funeral procession of Joseph Kaunda.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said police are happy that Kaunda was buried in a dignified manner.

She thanked the family of Kaunda for their role played at the funeral.

“As Zambia Police, we wish to thank the family of the late Joseph Kaunda for the role they played in ensuring that their loved one is buried in a dignified manner,” Mrs Katongo stated.

“We further thank the Opposition United Party for National Development leadership for the guidance to their members which ultimately led to a peaceful funeral procession and also the general party membership for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.”