POLICE THANK UPND LEADERSHIP FOR BURYING JOSEPH KAUNDA IN A PEACEFUL WAY

By Brightwell Chabusha
The Zambia Police has thanked the UPND leadership for a peaceful funeral procession of Joseph Kaunda.
Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said police are happy that Kaunda was buried in a dignified manner.
She thanked the family of Kaunda for their role played at the funeral.
“As Zambia Police, we wish to thank the family of the late Joseph Kaunda for the role they played in ensuring that their loved one is buried in a dignified manner,” Mrs Katongo stated.
“We further thank the Opposition United Party for National Development leadership for the guidance to their members which ultimately led to a peaceful funeral procession and also the general party membership for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.”
2 Comments
PATRICIA CHIKULO
When Judas Iscariot kissed Jesus, it was the betrayal of Christ. When the police thank the UPND, its not because they like the party, its because they are looking for a sacrificial lamb.
Miyanda
What are people in Zambia going to do in order for UPND to appreciate, surely is thanking thanking the party’s leadership wrong for one to post such a silly and stupid comment. You are the type of people that are going to cause havoc in 2021. The police thanked the UPND leadership because there were other members who were planning to cause violence after the burial but the leadership made sure no such things happened hence the government’s thanks giving. Stop this nonsense iwe ka Patricia. The police gave praise where
and when it was due which was good