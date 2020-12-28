AT 21, AWARD WINNING PHARMACY STUDENT FLORENCE MULENGA IS DREAMING BIG



“Believe in yourself, if you don’t, no one else will,” says Florence Jedidiah Mumba Mulenga, an award winning youngster who recently conceptualized a body spray that could potentially prevent asthma attacks.

Two weeks ago, Florence was awarded by the Pharmaceutical Association of Zambia for her concept on body spray, becoming the first student to ever win such an award in the field of pharmacy.

In this interview with Zambia Reports, Florence says:

“Do not be afraid to step out of your comfort zone.”

Inspired by her aunty (the young sister to her mother) who knew everything about drugs, Florence developed a passion pharmacy. She became more interest in the cure than the disease.

Florence is the only child her parents have but growing up with her mother’s siblings got her feeling as though they were her siblings too. Her mother was a teacher.

From Pre-School up to grade three, Florence went to Pearl’s Gate school where the mother was working. She skipped grade 4 and went to grade 5 at Royal highway academy. In grade 6, Florence went to Lusaka Girls and in grade 7 she went to Sunshine. She was at Roma Girl’s Secondary School from grade 8-12.

Commenting on the award she recently won, Florence said: “My recent Award made me so happy. The Award is not even about me but about the people who will be inspired by it… it excites me to know that someone out there will be inspired to make a positive impact on society.

“I got the Award on conceptualizing a body spray that could potentially prevent asthmatic attacks. This is my third Award…The first one being the national FemBioBiz award and also I won another award at the Zambia Entrepreneurship Summit for the concept.”

Florence believes that people’s biggest dreams in life require them to step out of their comfort a little and create a positive impact in society. She encourages people to believe in themselves or no one will.

“Once you believe in yourself, others join you in your in self-belief. You can change the world, it doesn’t matter where you are from,” she explained.