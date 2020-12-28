28 DIE IN CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY ACCIDENTS

Lusaka ~ Mon, Dec 28, 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

234 road traffic accidents were recorded during the Christmas holiday of which 18 were fatal, leading to the death of 28 people.

This is according to Christmas holiday statistics from December 24, to December 28, at 06:00 hours released by police spokesperson Esther Katongo.

Mrs Katongo stated that compared to the same period last year where 139 accidents were recorded, there is an increase by 95 road traffic accidents.

“During the Christmas holiday of 2020 a total number of 234 Road Traffic Accidents were recorded of which 18 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 28 persons were killed, 26 were serious road traffic accidents in which 33 persons were seriously injured, 48 were slight road traffic accidents in which 55 persons were slightly injured and 138 were damage only road traffic accidents,” she said.

Mrs Katongo said Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents with 105 with five deaths, followed by Copperbelt Province which recorded 34 road traffic accidents with four deaths.

“Central Province had 22 road traffic accidents, 08 deaths, Southern Province had 16 road traffic accidents with 02 deaths, while Eastern Province had 16 road traffic accidents with 04 deaths. Others are North Western Province had 10 road traffic accidents with one death, Northern Province had 06 road traffic accidents with one death, Western had 04 road traffic accidents with no death recorded, Luapula Province had 12 road traffic accidents with one death while Muchinga Province had 06 road traffic accidents with one death recorded,” Mrs Katongo said.

In comparison to the previous Christmas holiday of 2019, Mrs Katongo said 139 road traffic accidents were recorded as compared to 234 recorded this year which shows an increase by 95 road traffic accidents.

“18 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 21 persons were killed in 2019 Christmas holiday as compared to 22 fatal road traffic accidents where 28 persons were killed this year. The figures show an increase by 04 fatal road traffic accidents and 07 in persons killed,” Mrs Katongo said. “In the holiday of 2019, 15 were recorded as serious road traffic accidents in which 31 persons were seriously injured as compared to 26 serious road traffic accidents where 33 persons were seriously injured in 2020 Christmas holiday. The figures show an increase by 11 serious road traffic accidents and 02 persons seriously injured. 35 were recorded as slight road traffic accidents in 2019 where 53 persons were slightly injured as compared to 48 slight road traffic accidents where 55 persons were slightly injured. Just like in fatal and serious road traffic accidents, the figures show an increase in slight road traffic accidents by 13 and a slight increase in persons injured by 02.”

On damage only road traffic accidents, Mrs Katongo said 71 were recorded in 2019 Christmas holiday as compared to 138 recorded in this year’s holiday.

“The figures show an increase in damage only road traffic accidents by 67,” she said.

And Mrs Katongo said K528, 778.00 was raised in admission of guilt fines during this year’s Christmas holiday compared to K338,235.00 which was raised in the 2019 Christmas holiday giving an increase by K190, 543.00.

“Despite the road traffic patrols being carried out by Zambia Police Service and Road Transport Safety Agency (RTSA), there is an increase in road traffic accidents that can be attributed to disregard for the Road Traffic Rules and Regulations by road users especially motorists,” Mrs Katongo said. “Police will continue with the intensified patrols both motorised and foot patrols on all major roads and accident prone areas to reduce road carnage.”