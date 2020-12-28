31-YEAR-OLD NDOLA MOTHER APPEARS IN COURT FOR DUMPING NEWBORN BABY IN PIT LATRINE



Ndola ~ Mon, 28 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

A mother of Ndola who dumped her newborn baby in a pit latrine in Chipulukusu township has appeared in court.

In this case, Lydia Mwenshi has been charged with Infanticide contrary to the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that on December 9, 2020 in Ndola, Mwenshi by willful act or omission caused the death of her child, being the child under the age of 12 months.

Lydia Mwenshi was this month arrested after she was reported to have dumped her baby after giving birthday.

Mwenshi appeared before Ndola Principal Magistrate Obbsyter Musukwa for explaination of the charge.

Mwenshi told court that she understood why she was before court but she could, however, not take plea as the matter is only triable by the High Court.

Magistrate Musukwa told Mwenshi that she will appear for a mention on January 11, 2020 as the state awaits instructions from the Director of Public Prosecution.