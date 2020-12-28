KALOMO MOURNS 2 GIRLS ELECTROCUTED WHILE PLAYING ON METAL POLE

Kalomo ~ Mon, 28 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Two children aged four have died after being electrocuted in Mawaya compound in Kalomo, Southern Province, Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed.

The two girls identified S Beatrice Simasili and Alice Fungai aged four of different families got electrocuted on Sunday after they touched a metal pole placed for holding an aerial as they were paying in the rain in the neighbourhood.

“Police in Kalomo, Southern Province received a report of sudden death which occurred on 27th December, 2020 at 12:00 hours in Mawaya Compound in Kalomo in which members of the public reported that two juveniles of the same Compound were electrocuted after touching a metal pole placed for holding an aerial. Police visited the scene and found the bodies of the victims identified as Beatrice Simasili aged four years and Alice Fungai also aged four years of two different families, next to the metal pole. They are believed to have been playing in the rains in the neighbourhood. The bodies were identified by relatives and are in Urban Clinic mortuary awaiting post-mortem,” she said.

And in Monze, police are investigating a report of murder which occurred in Chief Moonze on December 26, 2020 at Simwendenge village around 20:00 hours in which John Munsaka, 54 of the mentioned village was shot dead by unknown persons.

“Police visited the scene and found the body of the deceased person in the bush, approximately four meters off a nearby footpath. The body was found with multiple bullet wounds. It has been picked and taken to Pemba main clinic mortuary awaiting post-mortem. Investigations have been instituted in the matter,” Mrs Katongo stated.