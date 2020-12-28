MARRIED SOLWEZI TAXI DRIVER MURDERS 17-YEAR-OLD GIRLFRIEND

Solwezi ~ Mon, 28 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

A taxi driver in Solwezi has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 17-year-old girlfriend.

The taxi driver, who has been identified as Bruce, 28, is married but had a 17-year-old girlfriend.

It is alleged that on 25th December 2020, Bruce visited his girlfriend identified as Anna, a grade 7 pupil, at a named school.

However, Bruce and the girlfriend had a spat after he found out that his girl was cheating on him with another man.

Bruce, a father of one, later visited the girlfriend who was staying with her two relatives in Kademba.

According to sources, it is believed that her two parents and some elder siblings had gone to the farm and she was the only one who was home.

Bruce took advantage of the situation and choked and hit the girlfriend with a pestle on the head.

The sources further revealed that the only one around was the girlfriend’s little brother, who is 7 years old, who heard his sister screaming. Before he could reach on the scene, he saw Bruce walking away from the house where he and Anna were .

“The neighbors rushed her to Solwezi General Hospital and she died on Saturday in the afternoon after sustaining internal injuries from the beatings,” the source said.

Bruce has been arrested and is in custody at Central Police Station.

The Police command in North Western Province is yet to confirm the murder while police spokesperson Esther Katongo said her office has not yet received the details.