STATE PROSECUTORS BOYCOTT CASES OVER KILLING OF THEIR COLLEAGUE, MR NSAMA

Lusaka ~ Mon, 28 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

State Prosecutors have today boycotted prosecution of cases following the killing of their colleague, Mr Nsama Nsama last Wednesday allegedly by the police who were dispersing UPND cadres.

The prosecutors are demanding for a report on the circumstances that led to the shooting of Mr. Nsama and another person, a UPND sympathiser Joseph Kaunda.

When people turned up at the Magistrates’ Court this morning, there were no prosecutors around hence cases could not be heard.

President Lungu last week demanded that a report on what transpired should be on his desk today.