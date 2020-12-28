STATE PROSECUTORS TO RESUME WORK TOMORROW

Lusaka ~ Mon, 28 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) State Prosecutors have agreed to return to work tomorrow following a sit in protest over the death of their colleague Nsama Nsama who was shot by police last Wednesday.

Prosecutors today downed tools in protest over the shooting of Mr Nsama by police as they were dispersing UPND cadres who had gone to offer solidarity to their leader Hakainde Hichilema at police Headquarters last Wednesday.

A check at the magistrate court and High Court found litigants leaving after they were informed that their cases would not take off.