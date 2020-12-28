ZAMBIANS SHOULD BEGIN TO APPRECIATE GOD FOR BLESSINGS THAN COMPLAINING ALL THE TIME – FIRST LADY

Lusaka ~ Mon, 28 Dec 2020

Zambians should begin to appreciate God for the many things He has blessed them with instead of complaining all the time, First Lady Esther Lungu has advised.

“A thankless person is one who focuses on his or her problems and thinks they deserve better,” she said, according to Zambia Daily Mail. “A thankful person seeks to triumph and live by God’s grace.”

She said this during a thanksgiving service at the Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ) Chilenje congregation on Sunday.

Mrs Lungu said citizens should be grateful for the good harvest and abundant rains.