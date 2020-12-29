Airtel Granted Radio Spectrum by ZICTA

Airtel Networks Zambia Limited has been awarded the radio spectrum by the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) in the 800 MHz frequency band at a cost of USD12.5 million.

The radio spectrum will be used to enhance the spectrum management functions of the Authority thereby paving way for quick introduction of 5G services in Zambia.

ZICTA Manager for Corporate Communications Ngabo Nankonde said in a statement that a competitive process was used in which a Request for Offer was issued to all eligible international Mobile Network Operators and Airtel emerged as winner.

Nankonde explains that the spectrum is expected to improve Quality of Service through enhanced voice user experience that will see faster call setup, clearer voice quality and less dropped calls.

She says mobile broadband coverage is also anticipated to increase with extensive improvement expected in both the urban and rural areas in view of the superior indoor coverage and longer range that this spectrum band supports.

Nankonde adds that this development is projected to translate into increased investment in the Network by the Mobile Service Provider, an introduction of new and innovative product offers such as Voice over Long Term Evolution – a standard high speed wireless communication which offers excellent Quality of Experience for consumers.

She further adds that this will increase adoption of ICT services by consumers as well as increased revenues and a greater contribution to the treasury from the sector which will contribute to the short and medium term growth recovery trajectory of the economy.

According to Nankonde the release of the spectrum will also help keep pace with the recent exponential growth in mobile voice and data traffic which is expected to continue as more socio-economic activities are increasingly conducted entirely on online platforms in response to coronavirus pandemic which has come with restrictions on travel and face to-face interactions.

On September 21, 2020, the Authority invited eligible licensees holding an Electronic Communication Network Licence issued by the Authority in the International Market Segment to apply for spectrum in the 800MHz band.

An Evaluation Committee was appointed to evaluate the application through a process that took place from December 14 to 16, 2020.

Upon successfully meeting all the requirements, Airtel Networks Zambia Ltd has therefore, been awarded 20 MHz in the 800 MHz radio frequency band.