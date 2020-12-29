KCM SPLITS INTO 2 COMPANIES

Lusaka ~ Tue, 29 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has been reorganised and restructured into two subsidiary companies effective February 1, 2021 in a bid to increase efficiency, foster optimization and boost business opportunities.

Speaking during a briefing in Chingola, KCM Acting Chief Executive Officer Enock Mponda said KCM will be split into two companies, namely KCM SmelterCo Limited, and Konkola Mineral Resources Limited.

Mponda added that the move will inevitably result in segregating the processing and the mining components of KCM.

“Effective 1st February 2021, the new companies will begin to operate under the names KCM SmelterCo Limited, and Konkola Mineral Resources Limited, respectively, with two separate Management structures and employee arrangements. In restructuring KCM, it ts the PL’s and KCM Management’s considered view that this will increase efficiency and business opportunites, as well as asset and resource optimization. This will inevitably result in segregating the processing and the mining components of KCM. The vertical orgaruzational structure of KCM has posed some difficulues, which will now be resolved by the reorganization and restructunng of the company,” he said.

Mponda disclosed that the restructuring and reorganization will also restore KCM’s technical health, integrity and competencies, and ensure retention of the company’s position as 4 major asset in the mining sector as well as a great contributor to Zambia’s Gross Domesuc Product (GDP).

He stated that all employees directly working for KCM will be offered new contracts of employment in any of the two companies.

“i.e. KCM SmelterCo Limited or Konkola Mineral Resources Limited. What this essenually means 1s that all employees working in processing and refining plants, except for the Konkola Concentrator and the New Last and West Mills at Nchanga, will be offered new contracts of employment in KCM SmelterCo Limited, while those working under mining operations, and all Shared Services will be offered new contracts of employment in Konkola Mineral Resources Limited. The Nampundwe Pynte Mine will be part of KCM SmelterCo Limited, while the Konkola Concentrator and New West and East Mills at Nchanga will be part of Konkola Mineral Resources Limited. The 500 TPD Acid Plant and Tailings Dams will be part of Konkola Mineral Resources Limited,” he said.

Mponda said the basis conditions of service will remain unchanged adding that the employees’ basic conditions of service shall remain unchanged until after the Managements of the two Companies and Unions Collective Bargaining commences “and to concluded as per agreed calendar of negotiations, Further details on employees’ circumstances will be explained 1n individual letters to be issued to all the employees. The employees, who are currently working for KCM, will all be paid severance packages in agreed form to ensure that all old Liabilities are cleared, and reengaged seamlessly by the two separate Companies, with no job losses,” he said.

He further explained that there will be no change to the existing structures of Union representation.

“There will be no changes to the existing structures of union representation for the unionised employees. Those represented by the Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ), the National Union of Mining and Allied Workers (NUMA) and the United Mineworkers Union of Zambia (UMUZ) will continue to be members of ther respecave unions, which are the recognized partners of Konkola Copper Mines,” he said.

He disclosed that all contracts for contractors and suppliers having existing contracts with KCM will be transferred to the two companies.

“All contracts for Contractors and Suppliers having existing contracts with KCM will be transferred to the two separate companies, which will be responsible for honouring and executing conditions and terms of those contracts starting from the effective date. This means that the employees for the third party companies will be retained by their employers because there will be no material changes made that could alter the existing contracts, apart from the novation of the commercial Contracts from KCM Plc to Konkola Mineral Resources Limited and/or KCM SmelterCo Limited,” he said.

“The Provisional Liquidator calls on all employees, KCM business partners and concerned stakeholders to support a smooth transition following the operationalization of the two companies for the benefit of the employees, other stakeholders and the Zambian economy. The two Companies will continue to engage various stakeholders, including communities under mutually beneficial arrangements so that they can remain a part of the development of specific areas of their operations. Management will continue to provide updates whenever it is necessary. All employees, business partners and other stakeholders should endeavor to protect this important organization, Konkola Copper Mines, which is not only the biggest private sector employer but also occupies a strategic position in Zambia’s economy.”

KCM SmelterCo Limited has been in existence since 2002 and fully owned by KCM but has been dormant.