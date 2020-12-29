KK REFUTES STATEMENT ATTRIBUTED TO HIM ON RECENT SHOOTING



Lusaka ~ Tue, 29 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

First President Kenneth Kaunda has refuted social media reports attributed to him and his son Kaweche regarding the shooting of two people that occurred last week in Lusaka.

This is according to a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka, by the Administrative Assistant to the first President, Rodrick Ngolo.

Mr. Ngolo explained that at no point did Dr. Kaunda or his son Kaweche give an interview to the media advising Home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo concerning the two incidents.