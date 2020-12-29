‘REPORT IS IN BUT NOT CONCLUSIVE’

Lusaka ~ Tue, 29 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has received the preliminary report on the killing of two citizens in Lusaka last week and has made changes in the police service command to allow for a speedy inquiry.

In a statement issued by his press aide Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu said the report is not conclusive as yet and has asked the Inspector General of Police to expedite the investigations.

“Investigations into the matter have not been concluded. I therefore call upon witnesses, apart from those interviewed already to help police. I don’t want the matter to be prejudiced, so let us allow investigators to do a professional job, regardless of who is involved,” President Lungu said.

He has given Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja a six-month contract to transform the institution and regain people’s confidence.

“The letter President Lungu wrote to Mr Kanganja reads in part: ‘this is to enable you to conclude investigations into the killing of the two innocent Zambians and allow you to reorganise the police service with a view to restoring the eroding public confidence in the service. This will form the basis for your performance appraisal for further consideration’.”

And President Lungu has dropped the two deputy inspector generals of police Eugene Sibote and Bonnie Kapeso.

President Lungu has terminated the contract for Mr Kapeso who was deputy inspector general of police in charge of operations while the contract for Mr Sibote, who was deputy inspector general of police in charge of administration has not been renewed.

President Lungu has since appointed Copperbelt commissioner of police Charity Katanga as Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations while Northern Province commissioner of police Richard Mweene is the new Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of administration.

President Lungu has transferred Eastern Province commissioner of police Luckson Sakala to Lusaka to replace Mr Nelson Phiri whose contract has not been renewed.

North Western Province commissioner of police Elias Chushi has been transferred to Copperbelt Province.

Muchinga Province commissioner of police Joel Njase has been moved to North Western Province and State House deputy commissioner of police Geza Lungu has been promoted to commissioner of police and moved to Eastern Province.

And President Lungu has promoted airport police division deputy commissioner of police Lizzy Peter Machina as Muchinga Province police commissioner.

Lilayi police training college deputy commissioner of police Jestus Nsokolo becomes commissioner for Northern Province.

President Lungu has also promoted senior assistant commissioner of police at headquarters, Dr Charles Mbita as deputy commissioner of police Lilayo training college and also promoted senior assistant police commissioner Tazara Division Lazarous Mbuzi to the position of deputy commissioner of police for Central Province.