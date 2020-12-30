17-YEAR-OLD MASAITI BOY SENT TO KATOMBORA REFORMATORY SCHOOL FOR SODOMISING 6-YEAR-OLD

Ndola ~ Wed, 30 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 17-year-old boy of Masaiti has been sent to Katombora Reformatory School by the Ndola High Court for sodomizing a 6-year-old boy.

Ndola High Court Judge-In-Charge Emelia Sunkutu said she was perplexed at the behavior of the 17-year-old boy and wondered where he learnt the despicable act at his age.

On April 13 this year, the juvenile, jointly and whilst acting together with unknown persons, committed unnatural offences.

The incident happened at Kangele village in Masaiti district.

Facts on record were that the juvenile and his friends were herding goats in the bush when he had unlawful carnal knowledge of a boy against the order of nature.

After the act, the juvenile warned the boy that if he disclosed to anyone, he was going to throw him in the dam.

The boy later complained to his mother that he had severe pains on his private parts as she was bathing him and narrated what had happened.

And Judge Sunkutu set aside the three-year sentence that the lower court slapped on the boy with an order to serve at Katombora until he turned 19 years.

“If you start doing that at your age, what will you be like when you are older? Sodomy has no place in this country. You had absolutely no business to go to an extent of sodomising a boy who is only six years old and you repeatedly had carnal knowledge of him. That is really wicked behavior, I do not know where you got that rotten idea at your age,” she said.

“I order that you serve at the Katombora reformatory school until you are 19 years old.”

She said she was sending him to a reformatory school so that he could reflect on his actions and not repeat them when he’s out.