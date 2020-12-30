7-YEAR-OLD COMMITS SUICIDE

Mwansabombwe ~ Wed, 30 Dec 2020

A seven-year-old boy of Nsholo village in Mwansabombwe district has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree using a Chitenge material.

Area Ward Councilor Blaston Mpundu who is also Mwansabombwe Town Council Vice Chairperson confirmed the development to ZANIS in Mwansabombwe.

“Yes, I can confirm that the boy aged seven was found by his brother hanging to a tree using a chitenge material on Sunday at around 10:00 hours,” Mr. Mpundu said.

Mr. Mpundu disclosed that the body of the deceased was deposited at Mbereshi Mission hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.

“Meanwhile, the Police are on the ground investigating what could have led to such a young boy taking his own life in this manner,” he said.