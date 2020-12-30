Chipata City Councils Scores Milestones Amidst Covid-19

CHIPATA City Council says one of its achievement for the year 2020 is the liquidating of the K2 million overdraft facility at Zambia Indo Bank.

During the unveiling of a K50.2 million budget for 2021, the local authority indicated that 2020 was a challenging year but that it recorded some achievements.

Finance Committee chairperson councillor Naphtali Banda said the 2021 budget has dropped by 11 percent compared to the 2020 budget which stood at K56.4 Million.

“The proposed expenditure for 2021 is K50, 215, 170.52. This amount has not considered the payment of salary arrears, there is no provision for salary increment. Learning from the 2020 budget performance of 52 percent it is also likely that the effects of Covid-19 may spill over into the year 2021. There is an 11 percent drop compared to the 2020 budget estimates,” Banda said.

He said the equalization fund has not changed from the time the city was a municipality making it difficult to meet service provision and operational obligations including emoluments.

Banda said the wage bill for the city had increased significantly despite having no adjustments in the external support and low revenue sources in the city.

He said the growth in the wage bill in 2017 was standing at slightly above K1 million but it had since increased to K2, 800 000.

“We now hope that the October 2020, staff transfers will reduce the revenue bill to manageable levels. Lack of utility vehicles has also remained a source of serious concern,” Banda said.

Chipata mayor Sinoya Mwale called for support from Chipata residents for the local authority to achieve its 2021 budget.

“I would like to appeal to the residents of Chipata, the councillors and the management to work together. I am happy to say that the evaluation roll has been done and we are looking forward to the implementation and I am sure will have where to get the resources. This year 2020 has been a very challenging year for the council because of Covid-19 and it was difficult for the council to raise the much-needed revenue. I prophesize that there will be no Covid-19 next year,” Mwale said.