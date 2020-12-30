NEW COVID-19 STRAIN HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS AND SPREADS EASILY, WARNS GOVT

Lusaka ~ Wed, 30 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

A new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Zambia with a strain that is similar to the one detected in South Africa and it transmits faster than the earlier one, Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed.

He said during today’s briefing that the new strain is highly contagious and easily spreads regardless of the one metre physical distancing.

Dr Chilufya further disclosed that young people are currently the ones easily catching the new strain and has advised serious caution in adhering to preventative measures to avoid a full blown wave.

In the last 7 days, 1,238 cases have been recorded, compared to 618 cases the previous week.

In the last 24 hours, 285 new cases have been recorded, with cumulative cases being 20,422 since the outbreak in March, 2020.