NO INJURIES IN RUFUNSA, NDOLA ACCIDENTS – RTSA

Lusaka ~ Wed, 30 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has confirmed the Rufunsa accident involving a Zambia-Malawi but has revealed that no injuries have been recorded.

RTSA has also confirmed another accident involving a Power Tools bus in Ndola and fortunately, there was also no injury recorded.

“The Road Transport and Safety Agency has received reports of two separate minor road traffic accidents in Ndola involving a Power tools bus and another in Lufunsa involving a Zambia Malawi bus respectively. There are no injuries recorded in both accidents. However, minor damages have been caused to the buses,” RTSA has stated.

“In the first instance, the Power Tools bus was hit on the rear side by a Rosa bus at the Masala traffic circle. In the second instance, the Zambia- Malawi bus experienced a ‘neer-miss’ when the driver improperly overtook a track along the Great East Road in Lufunsa. All motorists are advised to be conscious and patient on the road to avoid road traffic accidents.”