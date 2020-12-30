PROSECUTORS DEMAND JUSTICE OVER NSAMA’S KILLING



Lusaka ~ Wed, 30 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

National Prosecution Authority (NPA) Chief Administrator Mable Nawa has called for justice to prevail in the killing of senior prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda.

Ms Nawa said this today during the commemoration of one week anniversary in memory of Mr Nsama who was gunned down last Wednesday alongside Joseph Kaunda, a cadre, as police dispersed UPND sympathisers who assembled when their leader Hakainde Hichilema was being questioned at Police headquarters.

The private ceremony was attended by NPA prosecutors, staff and Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo.

Ms Nawa said those who will be found wanting should be broke to book.

A check at NPA around 8:30 hours found prosecutors clad in black. The prosecutors later walked to the restaurant opposite their offices where Mr Nsama was killed when he went to have his breakfast.

The team observed a minute of silence before laying a wreath on the spot where Nsama dropped dead.

They later moved back to the NPA premises as they sang solemn songs.

The prosecutors were later addressed by Mr Kampyongo who expressed grief at Mr Nsama’s death.

The media was only allowed to cover the laying of a wreaths at the restaurant.

And Mr Kampyongo said he was there to share grief with NPA on the loss of a senior senior prosecutor.

“As you know, the learned counsel and the prosecutors were remembering their colleague. So I came down to share grief with them just as I did by going to the family of our comrade Kaunda. So it was something that was supposed to be a private procession,” he said.