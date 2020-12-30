Vubwi UPND Chair Appears in Court over Breach of Peace Charge

Vubwi District UPND chairperson Charles Nyoka has finally taken plea in a case of conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Nyoka has been in police custody at Chipata Central police station for over a week.

He however pleaded not guilty to one count of conduct likely to cause breach of peace in the Chipata Magistrates’ court.

Nyoka 50, of Chaoleka village in chief Pembamoyo’s area in Vubwi District appeared before Chipata senior resident magistrate Boniface Mwala on Monday.

Particulars of the offence are that Nyoka on 8th October 2020 in Chipata jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, did upload a viral video on social media purporting that they would help the UPND win 2021 general elections by engaging Malawians to vote for UPND, a conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.

Nyoka was granted a K6 000 cash bail with two working sureties’ admitted in the sum of K20 000 in their own recognisance.

Nyoka was released after he met the bail condition.

Magistrate Mwala adjourned the case to January 11, 2121 for mention and setting dates for trial.