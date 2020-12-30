ZAMBIA IN SECOND WAVE OF COVID-19, CONFIRMS DR CHILUFYA

Lusaka ~ Wed, 30 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The second wave of COVID-19 wave has firmly been established in Zambia, with increased cases and a death daily, Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has warned.

Dr. Chilufya has said during a briefing that what President Edgar Lungu feared two weeks ago regarding the second wave has now become reality.

In the last 7 days, 1,238 cases have been recorded, compared to 618 cases the previous week.

In the last 24 hours, 285 new cases have been recorded, with cumulative cases being 20,422 cases since the outbreak in March, 2020.