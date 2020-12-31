23-Year Old Chipata Man Gang Raped

Police in Chipata have launched a manhunt for five men who gang raped a 23-year-old man of Old Jim compound.

Eastern Province Deputy Commissioner of Police Paul Achiume said the victim was gang raped at Chipata Golf course last week.

Achiume said the incident happened in the evenings.

He told Breeze FM that the victim also sustained swollen head and general body pains.

The victim was issued with a medical report.

Achiume says no arrests have been made.

Chipata Golf course is regarded as a dangerous spot especially in the evenings.