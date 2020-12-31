Eastern Province Replenishes Condoms in Festive Season

Eastern province has restocked more than three hundred thousand condoms during this festive season.

Provincial Aids Coordinating advisor PACA (PACA) Emmanuel Chama said the province received a total of 380,000 condoms and so far, distributions to various districts are currently on going.

He said out of the total number of condoms, 50 boxes contain 7,200 male condoms, while 20 other boxes comprise a total of 20,000 female condoms.

Chama noted that the condoms are targeting those who are unable to abstain from sex, adding that for the country’s development agenda to be attained, there is need for the nation to have healthy citizens.

He said that there is need for both youths and adults to understand that for them to fully participate in national development, they need to be healthy and therefore should use condoms if they can’t abstain.