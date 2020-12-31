FOUR DIE IN FATAL ACCIDENT IN MONZE



Monze ~ Thur, Dec 31 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Four people have died while five others, among them the driver, sustained injuries in a road Traffic accident which occurred in Monze District around 10:30 hours today.

The accident occurred at Kayuni settlement along the Monze-Mazabuka Road at Kuyuni settlement .

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the accident involved a Toyota Noah registration number ALZ 8664 driven from North to South direction by Martin Simuyandi aged 28 years of Messenger area in Mazabuka .

“The Accident happened when the driver failed to control the motor vehicle due to excessive speed, in the process lost control of the motor vehicle and careered off to the road and overturned. After the accident, four passengers died on the spot namely male Moono Muleya aged 23 of Mazabuka, Nicolas Muleya aged 47 of Manungu Compound in Monze, female Kalinda Hahuluma aged 16 of Livingstone and an unidentified female passenger,” Katongo stated.

She stated that one female passenger aged 17 of Mushi flats in Livingstone and the driver sustained serious injuries while three other passengers were treated as out patients.

Katongo appealed to motorists to drive with caution whilst on the road especially during this period of festivities.