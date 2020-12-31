HEAVY DOWNPOUR LEAVES OVER 200 HOUSEHOLDS IN THE COLD IN LUSAKA



Lusaka ~ Thur, 31 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Over 200 houses in Kanyama and Maloni area of Chilanga District in Lusaka Province have been flooded following a heavy downpour in the early hours of new year’s eve.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit – DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe says there is an urgent need to find a lasting solution to the perennial flooding situation in Lusaka.

Speaking when he visited the flooded areas in Kanyama Township and Maloni area of Namalombwe Ward of Chilanga District, Mr Kabwe said DMMU working with other government line ministries will ensure that the flooding situation is addressed.

Mr Kabwe said engineers from the local authority, water utility company and officers from the Ministry of Health should work together to address the floods and the diseases that may break out.

The National Coordinator observed that water-borne diseases may break out in flooded areas because fecal matter from toilets have been swept and combined with drinking water in shallow wells which he said should quickly be addressed.

He attributed lack of planning as the cause of the floods as most areas in Lusaka have no space for proper roads and drainage systems to drain away water.

He said the country cannot afford to have an outbreak of Cholera as it is already grappling with the new COVID-19.

Mr Kabwe said DMMU has ready to move in with the machinery to pump out the water and expect the local authority through the Lusaka water and Sanitation company to start supplying the residents with clean water using water bowsers.

And Chilanga District Commissioner Richard Ndazye called for calm from the residents as government is already working on modalities to ensure that the flooding situation is addressed.

Mr Ndazye said all the departments required to render services to the flooded area will be on the ground to ensure that the lives of people are not put at risk.

He however advised residents to avoid flood-prone areas and ensure that they do not settle in unplanned areas to avoid such problems.

By broadcast time, owners of flooded houses were standing by the roadside waiting for water to be pumped out of their houses.