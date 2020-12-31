PRESIDENT LUNGU SWEARS IN POLICE DEPUTY IGS KATANGA AND MWEENE



Lusaka ~ Thur, 31 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has sworn in Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Charity Katanga and her counterpart (Admin) Richard Mweene at State House in Lusaka today.

Ms Katanga replaces Mr Bonny Kapeso who was fired this week while Mr Mweene takes over from Mr Eugene Sibote whose contract was not renewed.

Others sworn in are Police Commissioners for Eastern, Northern and Muchinga provinces.

Before the swearing in ceremony, a moment of silence was observed at State House in honor of the departed Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda who were shot last week as police dispersed UPND cadres.