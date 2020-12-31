PRISONER COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER ESCAPING FROM JAIL

Katete ~ Thur, 31 Dec 2020

A convict has committed suicide after escaping from Katete Correctional Facility.

Eastern Province Deputy Commissioner of Police Paul Achiume said Whatson Sakala escaped from prison on December 27, 2020 at an unknown time.

Mr. Achiume said Sakala’s body was found hanging on a rope on a Mulombe tree near David Village in Chieftainess Kawaza’s area.

He says the reason for committing suicide is not yet known.

Mr. Achiume said the scene was visited and both relatives and the police suspect no foul play.

He added that the body was deposited in St. Francis Hospital Mortuary awaiting burial, reports Breeze FM.