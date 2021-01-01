CHARITY CHANDA LUMPA FOUNDATION FEEDS OVER 200 UTH PATIENTS

Lusaka ~ Fri, 1 Jan 2021

The Charity Chanda Lumpa Foundation (CCL) has donated and presented lunch packs to patients at the University Teaching Hospital’s G wards section.

Foundation Executive Director Ms Charity Chanda Lumpa presented the food to the hospital administration before she distributed in the wards.

She made the donation as part of CCL’s New Year gift to patients at UTH.

Ms. Lumpa is a renowned corporate executive who holds various board positions.

She is also a seasoned executive having held positions in various high profile companies such as Airtel Networks Zambia Plc, Ecobank Zambia Ltd which she started as a greenfield project and the Zambia National Tourism Board where she had promoted Zambia as a preferred destination in the renowned ‘Visit Zambia Campaign’ in 2005-2010.

She is currently the Board Chairperson for various boards including, Zanaco Plc and St. Ignatius College.

She is also the Vice Chairperson for the National Advisory Board for Impacting Investment in Zambia and the Livingstone International University for Tourism Excellence and Business Management.