7 PEDESTRIANS DIE ON SAMFYA-SERENJE ROAD AFTER BEING HIT BY A VEHICLE



Serenje ~ Sat, 2 Jan 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Seven people in Samfya district died on the spot last evening after being hit by a Chembe District Council driver who lost control of his vehicle.

Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Mrs. Esther Katongo has confirmed, saying the accident occured on 01st January, 2021 at 20:00 hours at Musaba village along Samfya – Serenje road.

“Involved was a driver identified as male Elevensone Kombe aged 30 of Chembe District Council who was driving a Toyota Hilux registration number BAE 8527,” she said.

She further said also involved in the accident were seven pedestrians who died on the spot after the driver of the said motor vehicle lost control and careered off the road to the right side into the bush and in the process hit the pedestrians who were off the road.

“The District Council Secretary who was also on board during the accident has survived with minor injuries. The driver of the motor vehicle has been charged with seven counts of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving and will appear in court soon,” she said.