BIZZARE: KITWE MAN CUTS ANOTHER INTO PIECES OVER FOOD



Kitwe ~ Sat, 2 Jan 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

In a bizarre and strange manner, a 20-year-old man of Kitwe has murdered a 43 year old man of Kakolo in Kitwe, cutting his body into seven pieces and removing the teeth after a fight over food.

Abel Nkandu of Racecourse in Kitwe dismembered the body of Sweta Kalumbu of Kakolo in an incident that could be suspected to be ritual.

Deputy Inspector General of Police – Operations, who is outgoing Copperbelt Police Commissioner, Charity Katanga has confirmed the development in an interview.

She said the suspect who is currently in police custody cut off both legs, hands, private parts and removed the teeth of his victim before disposing the body parts in different areas of Kakolo farms.

Ms. Katanga explained that the two had a fight over food at a named farm in Kakolo which resulted in a fight that led to the gruesome murder.

She stated that 61-year-old Livingstone Chongwe reported the matter to police, stating that they were working together at the farm in Kakolo.

Ms. Katanga said the suspect is in police custody and has been charged with murder while the body parts have been moved to Kitwe Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.