CHILANGA MAN KILLS WIFE AND COMMITS SUICIDE

Lusaka ~ Sat, 2 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 28-year-old man of Chilanga in Lusaka has murdered his wife and later committed suicide.

The man has been identified as Savior Katiyo of Longridge while the murdered wife has been identified as Susan Moono 20.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed.

“Police in Chilanga District received a report from Banda Katiyo aged 61 of Longbridge in Chilanga that his son, Savior Katiyo, aged 28, also of Longridge committed suicide after allegedly murdering his wife Susan Moono aged 20. This occurred in the early hours of today, 02nd January, 2021 around 0300 hours in Chilanga. Police visited the scene of crime and found the body of the female victim with multiple cuts on both hands, on the back and abdomen with intestines protruding and also human bites on the shoulder, chest and on both hands,” Mrs Katongo said.

“The body was found lying halfway on the mattress while the body of the suspect was found hugging in the corner of the room with human bites on both hands, chest, shoulder and on the back.”

She said a knife suspected to have been used in the act with blood stains has been recovered from the same one roomed house the couple was living in, belonging to Mr Mathews Muwowo.

Katongo said it is alleged that Saviour Katiyo had moved from his matrimonial home and was staying at his landlord’s house where the wife followed and seemed to have had an altercation.

“Both bodies have been picked and taken to the university Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. We are urging couples to always find amicable ways of sorting out their marital disputes as opposed to violent means,” Mrs Katongo said.