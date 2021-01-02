UP-CLOSE WITH ZIALE’S LATEST BEST GRADUATING STUDENT HENRY SOKO: “I BECAME A LAWYER TO HELP THE POOR, NOT TO GET RICH”



Lusaka ~ Sat, 2 Jan 2020

“The pain of walking from where I was staying to the firm I was attached to, then to Ziale for classes was too much to bear but I couldn’t do anything because transport money was challenging to find,” says 25-year-old Henry Soko, the best graduating student at the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) October intake.

He recounts in this interview the suffering he went through while at ZIALE where he would walk from home in Rhodespark to the the Law firm he was attached in Olympia and head to school in Rhodespark in the afternoon.

All this did not weigh him down; the young lawyer became a first attempt student who passed his ZIALE October exams and came out as the best graduating student out of the 290 that sat the exams.

We caught up with the young lawyer for an interview where he told Zambia Reports that his interest is to secure justice for the underprivileged.

Born on 6th June, 1995 at Chawama Clinic in Chingola on the Copperbelt, Henry is a second born in the family of 4 – 3 boys and 1 girl.

Henry did his nursery at High Faith Nursery school, his Grade 1 at Luwi International School, his Grade 2 at Bwabo Christian Academy (Kasompe) and Grade 3 at Nkisu Trust International School (Chikola), Grade 4 and 5 at Excellent School (13th Street Town Centre), Grade 6 at Early Bird Primary School and attempted grade 7 examinations while in grade 6 at Chabanyama Primary School.

After those exams, he made it to then Chingola Basic School where he became the School Head Boy. He did his upper secondary (Grade 10-12) at Chingola Secondary School where he wrote his Grade 12 exams in 2013 and then went to Nipa to study law in 2014 until 2018 when he graduated. In 2019, he enrolled at Ziale for October intake.

Henry says he has a passion for justice for all, especially the marginalized people in the society, and this was evident in our interview.

“Naturally, I am someone who detests injustice; as a the saying goes, an injustice to one is an injustice to all; that’s why working for Legal Aid, Legal Aid Clinic for Women and NGOs like Chapter One foundation would be more fulfilling to me because I’m more interested in helping the marginalized people in society than money,” he tells us.

“Unlike others who are motivated to study law because they have seen most lawyers live good lives, drive big cars etc, my motivation is to take justice to those in need of it but can’t afford it.”

Henry explains how his journey at Ziale was:

“My Journey was never smooth, especially financially; everything about Ziale is expensive including lifestyle (you need to buy suits etc), especially for someone like me who is not from a well do family because my Father is just a Mechanic and my mother a peasant farmer. The pain of walking from where I was staying to the firm I was attached to then to Ziale for classes was too much to bear but I couldn’t do anything because transport money was challenging to find and I didn’t want to put my parents under pressure about it because sometimes, I feel sorry for them since I am not their only child,” says Henry.

He encourages those wishing to go to Ziale that it passable if one remains focused and serious from the start.

“Can you imagine that in the first few months, I used to find myself alone studying at school the whole day, but why alone? It’s because I undertood that I went there alone and only myself knew and understood my family struggles. Ziale is not for last minute students and hundreds of them fail to embrace this fact. Clearing at first attempt feels deserving and fulfilling considering the efforts I had put in and the sacrifices I made. Can you imagine on my birthday I was studying the whole day? I left all social media such as Facebook and WhatsApp at some point, made movements only when it was necessary; in short, my world became so small that all I was thinking about it is: how do I pass Ziale?” Henry explains.

His advice to young people aspiring to become lawyers:

“Pursue your dream, no matter what you encounter. Others will tell you it’s hard being a lawyer but how come others like me have made it? Is their anything special about me? No. Above all, the need to take justice to the marginalized should be the motivation and not those big cars you see most lawyers drive. In short, those aspiring to become lawyers must be driven by the passion to ensure justice is served especially for the marginalised and minorities in our society.”