IBA Mourns Zack Chavula

The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has learnt with sadness the death of Hot FM Chief Executive Officer Zachariah Chavula.

IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma says the death of Chavula has robbed the media sector of a radio legend whose career spans decades.

Mapoma adds that the IBA will remember Chavula for his contribution to the broadcasting sector through his innovation, interview programmes and entertainment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, Hot FM Staff and colleagues of

the late Mr. Chavula” Mapoma said.