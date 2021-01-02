RTSA Saddened by Samfya Accident

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) is saddened by the death of seven people that died in a road traffic accident along the Samfya – Serenje road in Luapula province last night.

RTSA Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gladwell Banda, has conveyed a message of condolences to the bereaved families, describing the accident as tragic and unfortunate.

Mr. Banda notes that the Agency has instituted investigations into the cause of the road traffic accident to ensure that such incidences are mitigated.

He explains that findings from the preliminary accident investigations conducted by the RTSA have revealed that the accident happened last night around 20:00 hours at Musaba Village, in Samfya District of Luapula Province.

“The driver of a Toyota Hilux registration number BAE 8527 lost control of the motor vehicle careered off the road and, in the process, hit seven pedestrians who were off the road and died on the spot” he said.

He adds that preliminary findings have further revealed that the driver was trying to avoid hitting a cyclist but failed to control the vehicle due to excessive speed and hit the pedestrians two metres off the highway adding that the vehicle point of rest was thirty metres from the point of impact.

This statement has been issued by Mr. Fredrick Mubanga, Agency Head of Public Relations.