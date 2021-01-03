OVER 100 KANYAMA FAMILIES ABANDON HOUSES DUE TO FLOODING

Lusaka ~ Sun, 3 Jan 2021

More than 100 families in Lusaka’s Kanyama compound have been forced to abandon their houses due to floods.

Kanyama Ward 10 Councilor Brighton Bvilumba is appealing to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to intervene.

The floods have also resulted in the closure of several shops in the area along Road 55.

One of the affected shop owners, Emmanuel Chanda, has called on authorities to expand the drainage system in Kanyama, reports Diamond TV.

Perennial flooding in Kanyama compound dates as far back as 1978 when eleven people died and thousands were left homeless.