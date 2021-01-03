Bishop Lungu Prays for Peaceful Elections

Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops president George Lungu says Zambians should pray for peace as the country heads to the polls in August this year.

In his New Year message delivered, Bishop Lungu who is also the in-charge Bishop of Chipata Diocese said elections are always characterized with a lot of activities that threaten peace.

“Now as we pray for peace across the world, we should realise that as Zambian citizens, we need the gift of peace in our midst in 2021 because it is the year of elections,” Bishop Lungu said.

“Most of the times during elections we see a lot of things that happen that remove peace in the hearts of people and in our midst; sometimes words that come from certain people do not help in maintaining peace and unity during elections and some acts destroy peace and unity during the elections and in the end property and lives are destroyed. Such things are not in line with the teachings of Christ in a country which people say it respects the teachings of Christ.”

Bishop Lungu said Zambians want elections to start and end in peace.

“This year, it is up to every individual especially Zambian citizen to choose what they want to happen during campaigns and later elections. We have the freedom to choose what we want, and it will happen, we have the power to see to it that what we want happens. What do we want to happen during that time? Without doubt, we all want everything to start and end in a peaceful manner,” he said.