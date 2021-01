Lusaka ~ Sun, 3 Jan 2021

Lusaka’s popular chilling spot Grandaddy’s Shoka

Nyama has been closed for a week due to the new strain of COVID-19 whose cases are on the upswing.

It wrote in a notice: “Due to the rising number of cases & the new strain in Zambia, we will be closing for our 1 week break, starting today.The rumour making it’s way around is unfounded, nevertheless- at Grandaddy’s we do care and we will monitor the situation before making a decision on reopening.”