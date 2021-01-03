MAN HACKED TO DEATH BY HIS GIRLFRIEND’S LOVER



Lusaka ~ Sun, 3 Jan 2021

A MAN of Chongwe has allegedly been hacked to death by his girlfriend’s lover after he confiscated her phone on Christmas Eve.

Friday Mutale, popularly known as Cadre, was murdered in the early hours of Friday last week after he confiscated a phone from his lover which was bought for her by another man.

Both Police spokesperson Esther Katongo and Chongwe District Commissioner Robster Mwanza confirmed the incident in an interview and statement, respectively.

Mr Mwanza said from the information he got, Veronica Banda, 51, had two lovers, Mutale and Phiri.

“A few hours to Christmas, Davies Phiri, 41, called his lover [Veronica] so that the two could spend time together but it went unanswered because her other lover [Mutale] confiscated the phone because he suspected her of having another lover,” Mr Mwanza said.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail