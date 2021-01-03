NEW SI ZERO RATES VAT ON PETROL AND DIESEL

The Zambian government has introduced Statutory Instrument 125 of 2020 on Value Added Tax (Zero Rating) (Amendment) Order, 2020, which has added petrol and diesel to the list of zero rated products.

This Order, issued by the Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu, came into effect on 1st January, 2021.

The reasoning behind it is to provide basic items and/ or foodstuffs at a reduced price to benefit the poor.

The addition of petrol and diesel to the schedule is expected to make fuel pump prices affordable.

“IN EXERCISE of powers contained in section 15 of the Value Added Tax Act, the following Order is made: (1) This Order may be cited as the Value Added Tax (Zero Rating) (Amendment) Order, 2020, and shall be read as one with the Value Added Tax (Zero-Rating) Order, 2014, in this Order referred to as the principal Order. (2) This Order shall come into operation on 1st January, 2021. The First Schedule to the principal Order is amended by the insertion of the following new Group immediately after Group 11:12. Group 12 – Petroleum Products (a) Petrol; and (b) Diesel,” the SI signed by Dr Ng’andu reads.