THREATENED DIVORCE CAUSES LUSAKA MAN TO KILL HIMSELF AND HIS CHILDREN

Lusaka ~ Sun, 3 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 30-year-old man of Lusaka has committed suicide after administering a suspected poisonous substance on his three children, two of whom have died.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said the incident occured today around 17:00 hours in Chunga Township, Chimutengo area.

“According to the uncle of the deceased…Webster Kapito aged 49, who reported the matter to Police, his nephew [Biggy Sibungo] also of Chunga Township had gone to his house (uncle’s) with three children namely male juvenile Troy Sibungo aged eight years, male juvenile Tunity Sibungo aged four years and female Trina Sibungo aged 10 years and was carrying a plastic bag containing a bottle of a soft drink,” Katongo stated.

She stated that Mr Sibungo thereafter locked himself together with the three children in one of the rooms at his uncle’s house.

“Later, the owner of the house spotted the female juvenile struggling to walk as she was leaving the bedroom. Upon checking on the other occupants, he discovered that his nephew and the two other children were in a critical condition in the bedroom and that one of the children, male juvenile Tunity Sibungo had died,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the other two children and their father were rushed to Matero Level One Hospital where Mr Sibungo and Troy died upon arrival at Matero level one Hospital while Trina Sibungo is admitted to the same Hospital receiving treatment.

“The bodies of the three deceased persons have been taken to University Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. It is alleged that the deceased male adult Biggy had a quarrel with his wife and that the wife had threatened to divorce him. An Inquiry has been opened. Couples should find better ways of sorting out their marital differences as opposed to violence and taking ones life and those of innocent children,” Mrs Katongo stated.