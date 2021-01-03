WOMAN BURNS HUBBY WITH HOT WATER



Lusaka ~ Sun, 3 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 46-year-old man is nursing serious burns after his wife poured hot water him following a marital dispute.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the victim, Derrick Bwalya, met his fate when he slapped his wife after she returned home late.

“Police in Lusaka received a report of Grevious Bodily Harm which occured on 01st January, 2021 around 2300 hours at SOS in Matero North in which Female Gift Bwalya aged 48 of Ranchdale reported on behalf of her young brother Derrick Bwalya aged 46 of SOS that his wife poured hot water on his body. It was reported that the victim was at his matrimonial home while his wife who was away returned back late and this infuriated the husband who later slapped the wife,” Katongo stated.

She stated that the wife is reported to have picked a pot containing hot water which was on a brazier and poured on her husband who sustained serious burns on the lower abdomen and other parts of the body.

“The suspect later ran away and the victim was rushed to Matero Level one Hospital where he is admitted. The suspect, Susan Mundlongwa, aged 29, was picked today, 03rd January, 2021 after she went to the Hospital to check on her husband at about 10:00 hours. She is detained in police custody,” Katongo stated.